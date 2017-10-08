Wilder farmer makes potato history

Mary Hasenoehrl (Photo: Idaho Potato Commission)

WILDER - Mary Hasenoehrl made history with Idaho's famous export when she became the first woman to represent potato growers on the Idaho Potato Commission.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that Hasenoehrl has been involved in agriculture for most of her life.

She and her husband, Doug Gross, are partners in more than 560 acres of potatoes on their Wilder farm.

Hasenoehrl said she doesn't give much thought to the fact that she's the first woman to represent potato growers on the commission.

Her goal is to continue to promote the Idaho potato brand.

She says she wants to make sure that when people buy Idaho potatoes, they're getting a great potato so that we can keep the quality up and that it's a recognized brand.

