Water on road closes I-86 in eastern Idaho

A section of Interstate 86 in eastern Idaho is closed because of standing water. (Photo: Idaho State Police)

BOISE - A major interstate in eastern Idaho is closed because of standing water on the roadway.

The Idaho Transportation Department says there is about a foot of standing water on Interstate 86.

The flooding is east of the I-84/I-86 junction near Raft River.

Water is covering both eastbound and westbound lanes.

Officials say it could be two or more days before the interstate reopens.

Water runoff from melting snow is being blamed for the problem.

