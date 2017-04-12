WATCH: Hillside slides onto Highway 95

A large landslide dumped dirt, rocks and tress onto U.S. 95 on Friday. The dramatic event was caught on camera by an ITD surveyor. (Photo: Matthew Wilson/ITD)

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - Transportation workers in northern Idaho stopped traffic just moments before a large section of hillside came sliding down onto U.S. 95, bringing with it tons of dirt, rock and trees.

The dramatic slide was caught on video by Matthew Wilson, a land surveyor for the Idaho Transportation Department.

It happened on Friday about seven miles south of Bonners Ferry.

According to ITD spokesman Jake Melder, workers in the area heard popping and cracking. Recognizing that a slide was imminent, they stopped traffic, and just about three minutes later, the hillside made its descent onto the highway.

Both lanes of the road were covered by debris about 10 feet deep, Melder said. Crews have been working to clear the highway, and as of Wednesday afternoon, one lane of travel was open through the slide area.

Melder said recent wet weather contributed to the landslide, and that are some long-term concerns for the area.

© 2017 KTVB-TV