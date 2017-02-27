VIDEO: Fish & Game's largest-ever winter feed operation

Thousands of elk come to feed at this Fish and Game feeding site in eastern Idaho. (Photo: IDFG)

BOISE - A wildfire burned about 22,000 acres of the Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area in eastern Idaho last summer.

To support elk and deer, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is now undertaking the largest winter feeding program in the state's history.

In a time-lapse video of the operation, you can see a crew spread about 15 tons of hay in a field every day, and then thousands of elk make their way down the hill to feed.

The massive operation is expected to cost about $350,000. The money comes from a special winter feeding account and is funded solely by hunting tags.

Fish and Game says efforts like this one, and others around the state, will continue through the winter.

They ask everyone to help out by avoiding disturbance of wintering herds.

