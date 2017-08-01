UI professor killed by lightning strike in Swiss Alps

Samantha Ramsay (Photo: University of Idaho)

MOSCOW, Idaho - Students and staff at the University of Idaho are mourning the death of a professor who was killed by a lightning strike while hiking in the Swiss Alps over the weekend.

Samantha Ramsay was mountain climbing when she was struck by lightning, a family friend confirmed.

Ramsay was an assistant professor of nutrition, and instructed students in the areas of life cycle nutrition, child nutrition, nutrition education, and sports nutrition.

The death comes almost a year after her husband passed away. Rob Ramsay died last August after a long battle with brain cancer. The couple is survived by two sons, age 12 and 9.

"Rob's passing was tragic and crushing to Samantha, but it was not going to stop her," said Shawn O'Neal, a family friend. "It's just not who she was."

O'Neal tells KTVB that the 41-year-old Ramsay was very active, and often took mountain-climbing trips abroad.

"The best way to describe it is, the way you or I might go to spend a day at the lake or at the park, Samantha goes to Switzerland, or Samantha goes to Machu Picchu, or Samantha goes to Thailand," he explained, adding that Ramsay was a skilled mountaineer and athlete.

On the loss of his friend, O'Neal said, "It's a deep bottomless loss."

UI President Chuck Staben addressed the loss in a statement sent to faculty and staff on Monday:

It is with great sadness that we inform the Vandal community about the death of Samantha Ramsay, a faculty member in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. Our thoughts and condolences are with her family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

Samantha received her doctorate from UI in 2010, and was an associate professor of nutrition in the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences. She died over the weekend in an accident in Switzerland. We join the entire Vandal family in mourning the loss of a talented professor, respected colleague and caring member of the UI community.

More information will be shared with the UI community as it becomes available.

We join the Vandal family in mourning the loss of Dr. Samantha Ramsay. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, students and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/u7YoRR5ZMo — University of Idaho (@uidaho) August 1, 2017

© 2017 KTVB-TV