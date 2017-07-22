Two killed in eastern Idaho collision

Idaho State Police

A woman from eastern Idaho and a man from California have died after a crash that occurred Friday evening in Fremont County.

Idaho State Police began investigating at about 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20 north of Chester.

ISP says Jose Alfredo Angulo Demara, 35, of San Francisco, California, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala eastbound, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a 2000 Chevrolet pickup in the westbound lane.

Demara was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, Janis S. Draper Clark, 72, of Rexburg, also died at the scene.

Demara’s passengers were flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. They have been identified as 24-year-old Elena Howell of Sacramento, California, and a child, whose name and age have not been released.

Police say all occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.

U.S. 20 was blocked in both directions for about three hours after the crash, which remains under investigation by ISP.

