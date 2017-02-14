Two Idaho highways remain closed due to snow and debris

Several avalanches are blocking Highway 75 between Stanley and Clayton. (Photo: ITD)

BOISE - Highway 75 remains closed due to continued avalanche activity.

It's impacting the area between Stanley and Clayton.

Several people are trapped in the area until at least one lane opens.

Three crews are working at removing the avalanches over the road but are slowed with more snow and rock slides occurring each day.





And crews continue to clear snow and debris from Highway 21 between Lowman and Stanley.

Snow is as deep as five feet in some locations.

Several more days of work are anticipated before the roadway can be safely reopened to motorists.

Be sure to check the latest road reports before heading out.

