Two Bear Air rescues man buried in Idaho avalanche

Two Bear Air Rescue saves man buried in avalanche (Photo: Black, Tony)

MCCALL, Idaho – Two Bear Air Rescue helped save a man who found himself buried under an avalanche in McCall.

According to officials, the man had parked on the top of a ridge with some other snowmobilers he was with when the cornice – or a mass of hardened snow at the edge of a mountain -- broke away taking the man down the slope.

Officials with Two Bear said the man was buried but managed to clear the snow around his body. A Life Flight helicopter out of Boise searched the area and found a hole where the man was. The terrain made it impossible to land so they called in help from Two Bear Air.

The Two Bear Air Rescue Crew found the man being tended two by the other two men who scaled down the mountain and had helped to dig him out. Crews used a hoist to extract the man and he was then taken to the hospital.

There is no word on his current condition.

Two Bear Air uploaded video of the rescue to their YouTube channel.

