Trump criticism of Bergdahl played in open court

U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Bowdrie 'Bowe' Bergdahl, 29 of Hailey, Idaho, (right) arrives at the Ft. Bragg military courthouse with his attorney Lt. Col. Franklin Rosenblatt (left), for a pretrial hearing on January 12, 2016 in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- The latest on a pretrial hearing for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, charged with endangering the lives of soldiers who searched for him after he left his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl appeared to grit his teeth while defense attorneys played a video exhibit of President Donald Trump's scathing condemnation of the soldier.

Bergdahl's attorneys placed their hands on his shoulder at times while they played the video at a pretrial hearing Monday. They played several minutes of footage of Trump calling Bergdahl a "traitor" at different campaign and media appearances.

Defense attorneys argue that Trump violated Bergdahl's due process rights to a fair trial because of comments Trump made on the campaign trail.

Bergdahl faces charges that he endangered his comrades when he walked off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

Military prosecutors say reasonable observers would understand that Trump's campaign comments should not be taken literally. The judge didn't immediately rule on a defense motion to dismiss the charges against Bergdahl.

