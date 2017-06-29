Truck driver arrested after crash that killed woman, horse

A truck driver has been arrested on a charge of vehicular manslaugter after a deadly crash near Idaho Falls. (Photo: KIFI)

IDAHO FALLS - An Idaho Falls man has been arrested on a charge of vehicular manslaughter after a deadly crash on Interstate 15.

The crash happened a little before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, just south of Idaho Falls.

According to Idaho State Police, 59-year-old Dirk Johnson was driving an empty gravel truck in a construction zone when he veered into oncoming traffic, and crashed head-on into a pickup truck hauling a horse trailer. Johnson's truck also crashed into the horse trailer and another car.

The pickup's driver, 65-year-old Shirley Williams, of Idaho Falls, was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The horse in Williams' trailer also died from injuries at the scene of the crash, police said.

Johnson and the driver of the car were not injured.

All drivers were wearing seat belts.

Johnson was booked into Bingham County Jail on a charge of vehicular manslaughter.

Dirk Johnson (Photo: Bingham County Jail)

