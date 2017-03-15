Train loaded with grain derails in Boundary County

Photo: Boundary County Sheriff's Office

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho --- A train loaded with grain derailed because of a mud slide in Boundary County on Wednesday.

Boundary County Emergency Management said the derailment involved 12 cars about four miles north from Highway 2 on Moyie River Road.

Officials said the train was crossing the slide area when a vibration of the train caused the area to “let go.” They said the engine and several cars were past the slide area, but four railcars with grain slid down the hill close to the river and another six to eight cars were on their side within the rail line area.

Boundary County Road and Bridge moved some equipment to the area to keep the roads passable, officials said.

The Boundary County Sheriff’s Office asked that drivers avoid the area, including Upper Eileen Road. They said the actual area of the derailment is very remote with very steep terrain.

"Depending on how the Union Pacific approaches this derailment will be the deciding factor on equipment they use," officials wrote in a release. "The railroad may have to resort to all equipment being high-lined (brought in by rail) to the site."

Photos from Boundary Co. Sheriff show train derailment North of hwy 2 on Moyie River Road. pic.twitter.com/KQOFTnpugZ — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) March 15, 2017

