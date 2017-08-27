Tiny museum seeks to revive interest in forgotten artist

(Photo: moodboard)

BOISE -- An Idaho-born painter who traveled the world and commissioned an artist's studio by a famed architect is mostly forgotten now.

Except by a southern Idaho historical society with 600 of his oil-on-canvas paintings that could be worth a fortune if demand for Archie Teater's work revives.

The Hagerman Valley Historical Society is trying to make that happen.

It recently held a gathering at a nearby home designed for Teater by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. This winter, some paintings will be exhibited in the tiny Sun Valley area.

Meanwhile, nearly all the paintings are stored in a bank vault.

A Boise-based charity ended up with 1,600 of Teater's paintings after his death and dumped them on the market. Prices plummeted. The paintings that didn't sell it gave to the historical society.

