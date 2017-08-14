Timber sale nets Idaho Department of Fish and Game $900,000

8.18-logging-resize (Photo: KTVB)

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will receive about $907,000 in a northern Idaho timber sale.

Fish and Game Regional Manager Chip Corsi told The Spokesman-Review that the timber stand is landlocked with no public access, and the department wanted to take advantage of high prices for western red cedar.

Some area residents opposed the timber sale, urging the agency to save the cedar trees. Some of the trees are 80 to 120 years old, and residents wanted the Fish and Game Department to seek an easement across private land so that people could walk to the cedar grove.

But the rebounding U.S. housing market has increased demand for cedar siding and decking, pushing prices to near-record levels.

The Fish and Game department plans to use the proceeds for wildlife habitat improvements in northern Idaho.

