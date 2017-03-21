The story behind Lake CDA's mysterious giant metal die

A giant metal die washed up on the shore of Lake Coeur d'Alene. (Photo: Mark Sales)

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- It was the talk of the town this past weekend and into Monday: how did a giant metal die wind up on the shores of Lake Coeur d'Alene?

It appeared next to the Resort over the weekend and city crews removed it from the water Monday, but residents wanted answers. Where had it come from in the first place?

That is where our story today begins, with the Gridleys. The tank washed ashore Driftwood Point in 2008. It was stuck on Michele Gridley's mother's neighbor’s beach, they said, and they got tired of looking at it.

"We don't know where it came from, it just showed up on the beach," Chris Gridley said of the mystery box.

“My husband…made some large vinyl circles to place on the tank to look like a die,” explained Michele Lytle Gridley.

The Gridleys own a sign shop in Spokane. Chris Gridley made the dots to create the die, and his in-law's house became affectionately known to some locals as "Dice Beach."

The die stayed at "Dice Beach" for another five years, before it drifted away last week..and landed right next to downtown.

A neighbor shot footage of the die drifting away last week with his security cameras.

This is my favorite. A neighbor shared some time-lapse security vid w/Gridley. It shows the die drifting away last week! pic.twitter.com/0uiMe5a9gs — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) March 21, 2017

“We’ll always kind of miss it, since we always got a giggle out of it, but we never expected it to become so popular when it recently washed up by Independence Point," said Michele Gridley in a message.

"It just shows you the wear and durability of decals stuck to a rusty tank floating across the country," Chris Gridley said with a laugh.

City crews moved the die from the water downtown on Monday morning, but not before plenty of locals got photos with the unusual landmark.

The die now lives off Northwest Boulevard, by the skatepark. Still more people are visiting it there to snap a photo.

Still no word on who actually owns the metal box, but at least we know why it was transformed into a die!







