Teens charged in Latah Co. shooting death to undergo psych evaluations

MOSCOW, Idaho - A judge has ordered two teenagers to undergo psychological evaluations to determine whether or not they are competent to stand trial in connection to the shooting death of a man they were camping with.

The Lewiston Tribune reports attorneys for 18-year-old Matthew McKetta and 17-year-old Keagan C. Tennant filed to seek the psychological evaluations. The court granted the evaluations on Tuesday.

Police say Tennant is accused of shooting 18-year-old Tim Reeves once in the face with a rifle following a game of Russian roulette, and then conspiring with McKetta to hide Reeves' body.

Both Tennant and McKetta remain incarcerated at the Latah County Jail on $500,000 bonds after being extradited from Washington state. They were caught in Ferry County, Washington, about ten miles south of the Canadian border.

Previous story: Court docs: Witnesses say Latah homicide suspect had been playing 'Russian roulette' with victim

© 2017 KTVB-TV