Support pours in for Kootenai Co. family after deadly crash

Jacob and Jonah Leeder (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- Support is pouring in for a Kootenai County family following a fatal crash.

According to a GoFundMe page, Jacob, 16, and Jonah Leeder, 20, were involved in the crash on I-90 in Coeur d’Alene. Jacob was killed and Jonah has been airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment, according to the page. The boys’ father is a sergeant with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, the page says.

The GoFundMe page was set up by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Wives. As of Tuesday night, more than $26,000 had been raised for their family in just three days.

On Wednesday, the Dutch Bros coffee stands in Kootenai County are donating $1 from every drink sold to help the family.

The Idaho State Police said a green 1995 Acura driven by Jonah was traveling eastbound at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday when Leeder attempted to pass a vehicle and spun out of control.

ISP said Jonah’s vehicle stalled perpendicular to oncoming traffic in the right lane. A gold 2000 Chevrolet driven by William Swan, 45, was also traveling eastbound when he t-boned Jonah’s car. Swan is charged with driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI. He is being held on $200,000 bond.

