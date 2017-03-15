KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

Submerged car found in Lake Coeur d'Alene

Taylor Viydo and Al Lozano , KREM 11:50 AM. MDT March 15, 2017

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Dispatch confirmed authorities are responding to a submerged car found off the 3rd Street boat launch in Coeur d’Alene.

At about 10:00 a.m. emergency responders pulled the car out of the water.

No word on how it got there, or if there was anyone inside.

 

 

 

 

KREM 2 is heading to the scene and will bring updates as they are confirmed.  

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories