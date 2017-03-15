Submerged car found in Lake Coeur d'Alene

Car found submerged in Lake CDA.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Dispatch confirmed authorities are responding to a submerged car found off the 3rd Street boat launch in Coeur d’Alene.

At about 10:00 a.m. emergency responders pulled the car out of the water.

No word on how it got there, or if there was anyone inside.

@KREM2 car submerged in Lk. CDA just pulled out of water by tow truck. pic.twitter.com/yvnSjWtwAA — althepal530 (@althepal530) March 15, 2017

KREM 2 is heading to the scene and will bring updates as they are confirmed.

