Stretch of I-84 back open after wildfire shut it down

A wildfire burns along Interstate 84 near the Idaho-Utah border. (Photo: Julie Ellsworth)

BOISE - A 50-mile section of Interstate 84 was back open Tuesday evening after being closed to traffic as fire crews worked to get a handle on a wildfire burning in Cassia and Oneida counties.

I-84 was shut down between the Interstate 86 junction and the Utah border for several hours, but was eventually reopened, according to Idaho Transportation Department highway information.

Trraffic on I-84 had been detoured to I-15 in eastern Idaho or to U.S. 93 south from Twin Falls to I-80 in Wells, Nev..

The Milemarker 271 Fire sparked Monday evening about four miles north of the Idaho-Utah state line, and is suspected to have been sparked by a lightning strike. BLM officials said the fire had moved into the median of the interstate, prompting the closure.

#MM271Fire has moved into the median. Traffic is being restricted southbound to the I84-I86 interchange.@ISPCVS on scene. #BLMTFDFire — BLM Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) June 27, 2017

BLM spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine told KTVB Tuesday afternoon that the fire had burned more than 2,500 acres, but noted that it was "very active" and managers were working to get an updated size.

As of Tuesday night, the acreage estimate rose to around 3,000 acres. No structures were threatened, but it was very active and running because of wind and other factors.

Aircraft were helping to slow the blaze and establish containment lines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

