Son of N. Idaho deputy killed in car crash

COEUR D'ALENE - The teenage son of a North Idaho deputy was killed Friday night in a two-car wreck, officials said.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports 16-year-old Jacob Leeder, the son of a sergeant with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, died at the scene of a crash on Interstate 90 in Coeur d'Alene.

Leeder was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his brother, 20-year-old Jonah Leeder, who was seriously injured in the wreck.

An Idaho State Police news release says the crash happened after Jonah Leeder attempted to pass another vehicle while driving a 1995 Honda Acura. The Honda spun out of control and stalled perpendicular to oncoming traffic.

The vehicle was then T-boned by a 2000 Chevy Silverado. That driver was arrested at the scene for aggravated DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

