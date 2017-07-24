Some Jerome County residents worry about proposed UI dairy

File image of dairy cows (Photo: KTVB)



TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Some Jerome County residents are worried that plans for a big new University of Idaho-operated dairy could befoul the local air.



Judy Holland lives a mile south of Interstate 84 in the southern Idaho town of Eden. Holland told The Times-News that she and others are furious and don't want a stinky dairy near the freeway. But Jerome County commissioners say such hostility is premature because the University of Idaho hasn't yet purchased land or chosen a location for its planned $45 million world-class agricultural research facility.



Once UI decides where it would like to build the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, it will need to go through the local permit and zoning process.



The Idaho legislature has set aside $10 million for the project this year and is expected to throw in another $5 million.



