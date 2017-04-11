Small Idaho city budgets big bucks for solar eclipse

REXBURG - City officials in eastern Idaho say they are budgeting more than $200,000 to cover the cost of handling the onslaught of visitors, security and other amenities during the viewing of the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

The Rexburg Standard Journal reports that Rexburg recently amended its budget to include extra funds to cover additional police and emergency services, portable restrooms and solar glasses for city staff. The city also plans on building a new website to help visitors access information while planning for the eclipse.

RELATED: Thousands expected for solar eclipse, hotels filling up

An estimated 20,000 people are expected to view the "Great American Eclipse" from Rexburg - which would nearly double the small city's population. In total, eastern Idaho could see as many as 500,000 visitors to watch the first total solar eclipse from the mainland U.S. in nearly four decades.

© 2017 KTVB-TV