Sheriff releases name of Idaho lumber mill worker who died

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Authorities in northern Idaho have identified the worker who died in an accident at a lumber mill last week as 45-year-old Robert J. Billingsley.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's office says Billingsley was fatally injured Friday evening while clearing a broken piece of wood from a machine at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol.

The accident is under investigation by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The investigation could take up to six months.

