Sheriff releases name of Idaho lumber mill worker who died

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Authorities in northern Idaho have identified the worker who died in an accident at a lumber mill last week as 45-year-old Robert J. Billingsley.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's office says Billingsley was fatally injured Friday evening while clearing a broken piece of wood from a machine at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol.
The accident is under investigation by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The investigation could take up to six months.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs