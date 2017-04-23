Restoration mantra boosts logging in Idaho forest

(Photo: KTVB)

LEWISTON, Idaho - Logging is up in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest under the U.S. Forest Service timber program that focuses less on commercial sales and instead sees logs as a byproduct of restoration and efforts to cut the risk of fire.

The Lewiston Tribune newspaper reports that last year the forest sold 60 million board feet of timber, compared to nearly 58 million the previous year. The average since 1999 has been just under 38 million board feet.

Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert says more restoration is needed because of insects and disease in the forest, and that means logging volumes could increase in the near future.

Forest officials are using so-called "strike teams" to craft the National Environmental Policy Act documentation required for each timber sale. Forest stewardship officer Scott Godfrey says gathering specialists from multiple forests on the single strike team allows the agency to share expertise across management units. He says that helps speed the pace of restoration efforts.

