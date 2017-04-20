Researchers developing map to predict future farmland loss

Idaho farm tractor parked in its field (Photo: knowlesgallery)

BOISE - Idaho researchers are working on a map that might be able to estimate how much farmland southwestern Idaho will lose by the end of the century and where the loss will occur.

The Capital Press reports the map will be able to predict farm ground loss in the southwestern Idaho area known as Treasure Valley in 10-year increments beginning in 2021.

Boise State University Assistant Professor Jodi Brandt says data on growth patterns and development that occurred in Treasure Valley from 2001-2011 will be used to make the predications.

Ada Soil and Water Conservation District says a little more than 156.25 square miles of farmland were lost in Ada County from 1974 to 2012.

Brandt says the cropland loss map may be completed in a month.



