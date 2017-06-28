Rep. Simpson wants Idaho sheep station open despite Trump's budget

Sheep cross Idaho 55 (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

DUBOIS, Idaho (AP) - U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson will try to keep open an Idaho sheep experiment station despite President Donald Trump's proposed budget calling for its elimination.



The Post-Register reported Tuesday that Clark County economic development officials worry closure of the station could have a major negative impact on the economy.



The U.S. Sheep Experiment Station employs 14 full-time researchers. It's one of the most significant employers in the county that about 860 people live in.



The station's annual budget stands at about $2.1 million for 2017, but Trump's budget would send that figure to zero and lay off all 14 researchers. It would cancel a $1.7 million project aimed at increasing the efficiency of sheep production on rangeland, as well as a $711,000 project examining technologies for rangeland management.

