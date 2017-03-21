Remains of missing woman found in state park

Jackie Grider (Photo: KREM)

PLUMMER, Idaho - Authorities in northern Idaho say the remains of a woman who has been missing since 2015 have been found in a state park.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's office and the Benewah County Sheriff's office announced Tuesday that they believe they have found the remains of Jacquelyn Grider in Heyburn State Park.

Grider, who was from Bakersfield, California but spent summers in Idaho near the state park, was 69 years old and in the early stages of dementia when she disappeared on the morning of June 1, 2015.

The remains were discovered on Sunday by a man who was walking his dog, and investigators made the identification based on several items found with the body. The remains were about two miles away from the site where Grider was last seen.

© 2017 Associated Press