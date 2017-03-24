Recent discrepancies prompt review of Idaho's sunshine law

Idaho-Capitol-gfx1 (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Officials with the Idaho secretary of state's office say they want to review the state's entire sunshine laws after finding discrepancies in how lobbying requirements are enforced.

State law currently provides a special lobbyist exemption to employees of a corporation. To take advantage of the exemption, the corporation itself just needs to register as a lobbyist, as well as select an employee to be its designated lobbyist.

However, the system has come under scrutiny after the secretary of state's office found that some companies taking advantage of the exemption weren't using employees as their designated lobbyists.

Chief Deputy Tim Hurst says the state's sunshine laws need to be clarified and his office will consider possible changes over the next few months.

© 2017 Associated Press