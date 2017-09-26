Quality of Idaho wheat crop 'superb' this year

Wheat. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Although Idaho wheat production is down 9 percent from last year and 5 percent from the five-year average, growers and industry leaders are reporting excellent overall quality.



The Capital Press reports Idaho Wheat Commission Executive Director Blaine Jacobson says the size of the wheat crop is down, but the quality is just "superb."



Idaho's average wheat yield set a record of 91.3 bushels per acre in 2016, exceeding the previous record of 85.5 bushels per acre set in 2004. Industry leaders and growers say this year's average yield - the 2017 number will be released Friday - will be down from last year, but quality is excellent



© 2017 KTVB-TV