Purple Heart found in Idaho returned to rightful owner

BOISE - A Purple Heart that turned up at a pawn shop in northern Idaho is back with its rightful owner.

Donna MacDonald's great-great grandfather was wounded in France during World War I.

He took shrapnel to the hand in 1918 and was given the Purple Heart in 1943.

A spokesperson with the Idaho chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart said a pawn shop owner in Wallace, Idaho had held on to the medal and turned it over to them a while ago.

They then called the nonprofit "Purple Hearts United" to help in the search for who it belongs to.

It took a year for volunteers to track down Donna MacDonald in Dallas, Texas.

She finally received her grandfather's Purple Heart this week.

“We would like to return your great-grandfather's Purple Heart and your grandfather’s dog tag from World War II.”

"It's just going to be really, really neat to have that piece of my great-grandfather and to bring it home to my family," said Donna.

The truth is medals like this don't always make it home.

Purple Hearts are bought and sold online frequently. There's no law against it.

