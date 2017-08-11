Priest Lake landowners sue over assessed valuations

Priest Lake (Photo: KREM)

SANDPOINT, Idaho - A total of 27 lawsuits have been filed by landowners along an Idaho lake who say the county is overvaluing their property.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reported Friday that the Priest Lake landowners are questioning whether Bonner County's assessed valuations reflected fair market value, whether the county failed to consider proper measures of applicable land sales and whether it relied on incorrect or incomplete information when setting values.

The petitioners include landowners, estates, trusts and limited liability corporations. A majority of the landowners argue that their assessed valuations should reflect values put forth in a 2016 auction, which were much lower.

© 2017 Associated Press