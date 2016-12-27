KTVB
Potato warehouse fire puts 65 people out of work

About 65 people were put out of work.

Associated Press , KTVB 5:13 PM. MST December 27, 2016

UCON, Idaho -- About 65 people are out of work after a fire destroyed a warehouse in the eastern Idaho city of Ucon.

KIFI-TV reports that the Snake River Plains Potato Warehouse is a total loss after the fire that started early Monday.

Ucon Fire Department Captain Mike Henderson says the fire started in the mechanic shop.

Fire officials say they're still trying to determine the cause of the fire. A damage estimate wasn't available.

