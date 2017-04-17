Police: Teen disappeared after Orofino prom

Kristian Perez (Photo: Orofino Police)

OROFINO, Idaho -- Orofino Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a 17-year-old boy who disappeared after leaving his high school prom Saturday night.

Kristian Perez has not been seen or heard from since.

Perez' mother reported him missing after he did not return home from the dance. Investigators confirmed he had signed out of the prom, held at the National Guard Armory in Orofino, at 9:32 p.m.

The teen had ridden to the prom with a relative, and his tuxedo jacket, one shoe, and his broken cell phone were found near the relative's car.

Orofino Police brought in a canine tracking team, which picked up evidence the 17-year-old may have walked west from the armory. The dogs tracked his scent to the entrance of a parking lot along Highway 12, where the trail was lost.

Investigators believe Perez got into another vehicle at that location.

Police say they received a report of a possible sighting of Perez in Lewiston, and are following up on that tip. Perez has not contacted friends or family, police said.

Anyone who spots the teen or knows where he might be is asked to call Orofino Police at 208-476-5551.

© 2017 KTVB-TV