Police shooting range causes shots fired scare in E. Idaho

POCATELLO -- Police in southeast Idaho say a law enforcement training exercise that involved multiple shots being fired led some Pocatello residents to report gunfire in the city.

But Pocatello Police say officers responding at about 11 a.m. Friday determined the gunfire was from the training exercise at the Pocatello Police Relief Association shooting range.

Police tell the Idaho State Journal that the sound of the shots could be heard in Old Town and at Idaho State University.

