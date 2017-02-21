Police: Preston dad shot 3 children, killed himself

Police are investigating after four people were found shot to death inside this Preston home Sunday. (Photo: KIFI)

PRESTON, IDAHO - Police in eastern Idaho say a father shot and killed his three children and then fatally shot himself in his home.

Preston police say the shooting happened on early Sunday morning, but officers weren't called to the home until 5 p.m. after the bodies were found by a family friend.

According to police, 37-year-old Tate Spillett Sr., killed his 6-year-old daughter Jessica Spillett, 7-year-old son Tate Spillett Jr. and 15-year-old stepson Corbin Hillaker and then killed himself using a semi-automatic rifle. Police added that the children were found in their beds and were likely sleeping when they were killed.

Investigators say it's unclear why Spillett killed his children.

Jim Goodsell, a neighbor and close friend of the family, found the bodies.

The neighbor said his son, Dillon Goodsell, is friends with the older boy and hadn't heard from him all day. So he decided to do a welfare check on him.

When he arrived at the house, he found the door was open and saw his friend in his room. He called to him and got no response. He realized something was very wrong. Dillon called his dad and they discovered the bodies inside the home.

"So I went down there and when I went in the home, I knew right away that something was wrong," Jim Goodsell said.

Jim Goodsell said they were already dead.

“I know it was a huge shock to my boy when he found them because they’ve been best friends for as long as I can remember," Jim Goodsell continued.

Goodsell said the kids were in their beds and looked as if they were sleeping. He said he felt Jessica's cheek to see if she was alive. He said her cheek was still slightly warm. He said Tate Spillett was found in another room with a rifle.

Police ruled the time of death at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Jim Goodsell said no matter what the reason may have been, it's just a pure tragedy and loss for the community.

"To see kids that young with such a tragedy happening, it’s really hard to deal with," he said. "It'll be a big void to fill."

Police confirmed the mother was in Illinois at the time of the shootings. There is also another teenage daughter who was away at school.

Preston police said they don't' have a motive, but did say that Tate and his wife were going through a separation and in the process of getting a divorce.

Jim Goodsell described Spillett as a loving father who lived for his kids. He said he is in complete shock at what happened.

The home is located at 67 West and 200 South in Preston.

Two fundraising accounts have been set up online to help the family with funeral expenses.

https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-services-spillett-family

https://www.youcaring.com/summerlaytonspillett-761072

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.