Police: E. Idaho man loses finger in accidental shooting

REXBURG, Idaho - Police in eastern Idaho say a 49-year-old Rexburg man accidently shot off his middle finger.

Rexburg police tell KIFI-TV that the man didn't think the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger on the .44-caliber handgun at about 12:20 a.m. Friday.

Police haven't released the man's name, but say he was hospitalized for treatment.

No charges have been filed.

