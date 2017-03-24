Pocketknife taken from first grader on eastern Idaho bus

REXBURG, Idaho - Authorities have confiscated a pocketknife that an eastern Idaho first grader had on a school bus.

The Rexburg Standard Journal reports that a student alerted the bus driver on Wednesday that the student had a knife and that he had made threatening statements the day before. The bus driver immediately pulled over and confiscated the knife.

Rexburg Police Captain Randy Lewis says the student had made threats previously, but that he did not threaten anyone with the knife on the bus.

Madison School District Assistant Superintendent Randy Lords says the student will be disciplined for having a knife at school. He says students sometime say things they don't mean and that the boy is getting counseling.

