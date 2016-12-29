Pocatello restaurant owners under fire for Christmas Day closure

Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Pocatello has closed its doors. (Photo: KIFI)

POCATELLO -- The owners of a Pocatello restaurant that closed for good on Christmas Day are under fire for failing to tell employees or customers the eatery was closing.

The Idaho State Journal reports that Pocatello's Ruby Tuesday closed Sunday, unbeknownst to its employees. The owners are also under fire for selling gift cards right up until the last day the restaurant was open for business, Dec. 23.

In a written statement on Tuesday, the owners said they are actively trying to bring a new restaurant to the Ruby Tuesday's former location and that they will try to hire back their former employees when the new establishment opens.

As for gift cards, the owners say they will issue refunds.

