Pocatello contest gets 709 entries for new flag design

A woman looks at some of the submissions for Pocatello's Flag Design Contest on display at the Marshall Public Library. (Photo: KPVI)

POCATELLO - An eastern Idaho city with a flag labeled as the worst city flag in North America in a 2015 TED talk has received 709 submissions in a contest to come up with a new design.

The Idaho State Journal reports that Pocatello officials put the 709 entries for the city's Flag Design Contest on display Tuesday at the Marshall Public Library.

Entries have been submitted by preschoolers to professionals.

The public can select three flags, including online, and make comments about them.

A panel of experts in April will analyze the community's selections, and then select 10 finalists for the public to consider again.

One of those designs is expected to be selected as the city's new flag this summer.

