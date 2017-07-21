Pocatello approves resolution for new flag

Pocatello's new city flag (Photo: City of Pocatello)

POCATELLO - The city of Pocatello has made their new flag official.

The announcement comes after city council members approved a resolution to officially declare the flag on Thursday with the working title of "Mountains Left."

The effort to design an official flag started two years ago after a Ted Talk highlighted the old Pocatello flag as the worst city flag in North America.

An official first flag raising will be held at city hall sometime in the near future.

