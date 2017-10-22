Otter urges end to sexual harassment amid lawsuits

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and first lady Lori Otter say they are working to bring awareness to stop sexual assault and harassment and are encouraging Idahoans to also step up in their efforts.



The governor's statement included support of the popular "me too" social media campaign in which men and women share personal stories of sexual harassment or assault on Twitter and Facebook.

The remarks tweeted Friday come as the state faces sexual harassment lawsuits across state agencies and executive offices.

Please join Miss Lori and me in working to bring awareness to the #MeToo movement to stop sexual assault and harassment. — Idaho Governor (@ButchOtter) October 20, 2017

Otter's office defended the governor's actions to prevent sexual harassment.



Otter's spokesman said the Republican governor nearly a year ago directed the state's Division of Human Resources to increase public employee training that addresses sexual harassment and discrimination.

