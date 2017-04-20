Orofino teen who went missing after prom killed in car crash

Kristian Perez (Photo: Orofino Police)

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho -- The Orofino teen who had been reported missing after his high school prom on Friday died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff got a call around 2 p.m. about a possible suicidal person driving west on Sunny Side Bench Road above Lenore, Idaho.

Officials said the driver, Kristian Perez, 17, lost control of the car and rolled down an embankment. Perez was extricated from the car and airlifted to a hospital where he later died.

Perez went missing or ran away after his prom Friday night. He was found in good health at Tyson Imel’s home, according to police, and was taken into custody without incident on a runaway charge.

Imel is facing misdemeanor charges for providing shelter to a runaway child.

He was arrested Wednesday and posted a $1,000 bond.

