Orofino teen missing since prom night found safe

Kristian Perez (Photo: Orofino Police)

OROFINO -- A 17-year-old boy who disappeared after attending his high school prom has been found safe at an Orofino home, police said Tuesday.

Kristian Perez had been reported missing by his mother after he didn't come home from the prom Saturday night. Perez' tuxedo jacket, broken cell phone and one shoe was found near the car he had taken to the dance.

After a search with a canine tracking team came up empty, the Orofino Police Department got warrants for Perez' cell phone records in hopes his calls and text messages might offer some clue as to where he went.

Perez was found shortly before 1 a.m. at a home on Indio Avenue in Orofino. Police say they went to the house, which belongs to 26-year-old Tyson Imel, after receiving a tip that Perez had been staying there.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody on a runaway charge, police say. Imel may also face charges for helping Perez.

The case remains under investigation, police say.

