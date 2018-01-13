One dead after car crashes into Hayden Lake Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash.— Officers and medical personnel responded to a vehicle in the water at Hayden Lake that left one dead and one injured early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at the lake's Honeysuckle Boat Launch.

A male and a female were in the sinking vehicle, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Divers successfully removed Christopher Lancaster, 34, of Spokane Valley from the vehicle but he was later pronounced dead at Kootenai Health. Andrea Barkley of Post Falls, Idaho, was treated for minor cold water injuries.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigation Team responded to the scene and is actively working on the case.



