COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A real estate agent in Coeur d’Alene had some fun while trying to sell a rundown home in Coeur d’Alene.

Jeff Mason is trying to sell the “stunning rancher” on North 3rd Street. Like any home on the market, there is a for sale sign outside that also adds that the home is “not haunted.”

Mason said the seller is asking a lot for the property, almost $300,000 to be exact, so he decided to have some fun with the listing.

On real estate listing websites, he wrote the home has a “Sprawling front porch that can barely hold itself up, three bedrooms, 1 bath without a bath, kitchen has been full removed for your convenience as there are enough restaurants downtown.”

But it gets better. He also mentions that there is plenty of ventilation in the roof and attic for hot summer nights. The basement also features a “diverse ecosystem with plenty of wildlife for target practice; any North Idaho homeowner’s dream!”

While the home might be a little bit of a fixer upper, Mason said this potential project be could be a great opportunity to continue the rejuvenation of Downtown Coeur d’Alene.