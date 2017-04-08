Highway 95 in Bonners Ferry reopens following mudslide

(Photo: TraffiCorp)

BOUNDARY CO., Idaho – U.S. Highway 95 is back open Saturday to alternating traffic at Mountain Meadows Road after a mudslide forced the closure of the road earlier in the week.

On their Facebook page, the Boundary County Emergency Management PIO wrote "Hwy 95 at Mountain Meadows (mp 498) is open to alternating traffic again. Thank you for your patience. Instructions: Alternative lanes of travel at this time."

The mudslide had closed down the same area in mid-March, and forced this most recent closure when it slid more.

