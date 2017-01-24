Mountain lion and her 3 kittens captured and relocated

(Photo: KPVI)

POCATELLO - State officials have captured a female mountain lion and her three kittens in a residential area near Pocatello and relocated them to a more remote spot.



The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Monday that workers with a dog treed the mountain lion kittens weighing from 35 to 50 pounds on Thursday and used catch poles to extricate them from the branches.



Officials say workers treed the adult cougar Friday and used a tranquilizer dart.



Fish and Game says the four mountain lions were reunited and released in a remote area later Friday.



Officials say workers put a radio collar on the adult cougar to track her movements and possibly evaluate the success of the capture and release.





