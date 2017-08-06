KTVB
Man dead after being hit by train in E. Idaho

Associated Press , KTVB 3:15 PM. MDT August 06, 2017

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho - Officials with Idaho State Police are investigating after an Oregon man was killed by a Union Pacific freight train in eastern Idaho.

According to ISP, 42-year-old Howard B. Thibault of Milwaukie, Oregon was laying across the railroad tracks just outside of Lava Hot Springs on Saturday when he was struck by a westbound train.

Officers say Thibault succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

ISP has not yet released any more details about the incident.

