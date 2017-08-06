Man dead after being hit by train in E. Idaho

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho - Officials with Idaho State Police are investigating after an Oregon man was killed by a Union Pacific freight train in eastern Idaho.
According to ISP, 42-year-old Howard B. Thibault of Milwaukie, Oregon was laying across the railroad tracks just outside of Lava Hot Springs on Saturday when he was struck by a westbound train.
Officers say Thibault succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
ISP has not yet released any more details about the incident.
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs