Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes eastern Idaho

SODA SPRINGS - An earthquake and several aftershocks rattled southeastern Idaho Saturday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 5.3-magnitude quake struck about 11 miles east of Soda Springs just before 6 p.m. It occurred about 5.7 miles below the surface.

The USGS website lists several aftershocks. One that struck at 6:39 p.m. had a magnitude of 4.1. Others ranged from 2.7 to 3.7.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 5 often cause property damage, but are not considered severe. The largest earthquake recorded in Idaho was the 1983 Borah Peak earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.9 - about 250 times stronger and 40 times larger than Saturday's quake.

