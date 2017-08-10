KTVB
Leader of Idaho National Guard to retire in October

Rebecca Boone / Associated Press , KTVB 5:35 PM. MDT August 10, 2017

BOISE - Maj. Gen. Gary Sayler will retire from his post as commanding officer of the Idaho National Guard at the end of October after a 45-year career in the military.

The Associated Press confirmed Sayler's pending retirement with state officials on Thursday. Sayler was expected to retire in June, but Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter asked him to stay on a little longer while he continued the search for a suitable replacement.

Otter said Sayler was an effective leader and great partner in guiding and directing Idaho's military, emergency management and public safety efforts.

The new adjutant general of the Idaho National Guard will likely be appointed by the governor later this year.

© 2017 Associated Press


