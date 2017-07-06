Lawsuit: Idaho oil and gas rules violate landowner rights

Drilling operation (Photo: Idaho Dept. of Lands)

BOISE - A watchdog group and four southwest Idaho landowners have filed a federal lawsuit against Idaho officials contending a state-approved process forcing them to sell their natural gas and oil violates the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit filed late last month names Idaho Department of Lands Director Tom Schultz and one current member and four former members of the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability and the landowners with mineral rights say the state discriminated against them earlier this year with an order finalizing a deal that favors the oil and gas industry.

The lawsuit seeks to have that decision declared invalid.

The lawsuit also seeks an injunction preventing Idaho from applying some oil and gas laws until they include protections required by the Constitution.

The Idaho Department of Lands declined to comment Thursday.

